Intel Core i7 12700KF vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700KF with 12-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
- Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 52% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1942 vs 1278 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i7 12700KF – 95 vs 125 Watt
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +46%
1957
1336
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +137%
22844
9619
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +52%
4080
2687
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +84%
34006
18450
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +53%
1959
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +105%
14390
7020
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-12700KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1