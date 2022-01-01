Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700KF or Ryzen 5 5600G: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700KF with 12-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 12700KF
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1942 vs 1511 points
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 12700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +103%
22844
Ryzen 5 5600G
11272
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +70%
34006
Ryzen 5 5600G
19950
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +88%
14390
Ryzen 5 5600G
7663
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700KF and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Cezanne
Model number i7-12700KF -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 39x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1900 MHz
Shading Units - 448
TMUs - 28
ROPs - 7
TGP - 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700KF
n/a
Ryzen 5 5600G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700KF official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Intel Core i7 12700KF?
