Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700KF or Ryzen 5 5600X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700KF vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel Core i7 12700KF
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
Intel Core i7 12700KF
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700KF with 12-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 12700KF
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1953 vs 1627 points
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 12700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +92%
23001
Ryzen 5 5600X
11988
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +84%
15367
Ryzen 5 5600X
8360

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700KF and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Zen 3
Model number i7-12700KF -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700KF official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%)
Total votes: 6

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Intel Core i7 12700KF
2. Intel Core i9 11900K or i7 12700KF
3. Intel Core i7 12700K or i7 12700KF
4. Intel Core i9 11900KF or i7 12700KF
5. Intel Core i5 12600KF or i7 12700KF
6. Apple M1 Max or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
7. Intel Core i7 10700K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
8. Intel Core i5 10600 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
9. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Ryzen 5 5600X
10. Intel Core i7 10700 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i7 12700KF?
EnglishРусский