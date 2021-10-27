Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700KF or Ryzen 7 3800X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 3800X

Intel Core i7 12700KF
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
Intel Core i7 12700KF
AMD Ryzen 7 3800X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700KF with 12-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3800X and 12700KF
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
  • Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
  • Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 49% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1953 vs 1307 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i7 12700KF – 105 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +64%
23001
Ryzen 7 3800X
14027
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +69%
15367
Ryzen 7 3800X
9101

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700KF and AMD Ryzen 7 3800X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 July 7, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Zen 2
Model number i7-12700KF -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 39x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700KF official page AMD Ryzen 7 3800X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 12700KF and Ryzen 5 5600X
2. Core i7 12700KF and Ryzen 9 5900X
3. Core i7 12700KF and Core i9 11900K
4. Core i7 12700KF and Core i7 12700K
5. Core i7 12700KF and Core i9 11900KF
6. Ryzen 7 3800X and Core i7 10750H
7. Ryzen 7 3800X and Core i7 10700K
8. Ryzen 7 3800X and Core i5 10600K
9. Ryzen 7 3800X and Ryzen 5 3600X
10. Ryzen 7 3800X and Ryzen 9 3900XT

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 3800X or Intel Core i7 12700KF?
EnglishРусский