Intel Core i7 12700KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700KF with 12-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
- Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
- Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 49% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1953 vs 1307 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i7 12700KF – 105 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +45%
1953
1351
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +64%
23001
14027
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2776
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23502
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +48%
1976
1331
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +69%
15367
9101
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-12700KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
