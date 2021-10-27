Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700KF or Ryzen 7 4700G: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700G

Intel Core i7 12700KF
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
Intel Core i7 12700KF
AMD Ryzen 7 4700G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700KF with 12-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4700G and 12700KF
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Has 17 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Around 33.09 GB/s (76%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 58% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1953 vs 1233 points
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 12700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon Vega 8

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +81%
22902
Ryzen 7 4700G
12666
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +51%
30279
Ryzen 7 4700G
20052
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +77%
13945
Ryzen 7 4700G
7894
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700KF and AMD Ryzen 7 4700G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 July 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Zen 2
Model number i7-12700KF -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1100 MHz
Shading Units - 512
TMUs - 32
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 8
TGP - 65 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700KF
n/a
Ryzen 7 4700G
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700KF official page AMD Ryzen 7 4700G official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Intel Core i7 12700KF
2. Intel Core i7 11700K vs Intel Core i7 12700KF
3. Intel Core i7 11700KF vs Intel Core i7 12700KF
4. Intel Core i5 12600K vs Intel Core i7 12700KF
5. Intel Core i9 12900KF vs Intel Core i7 12700KF
6. AMD Ryzen 7 3700X vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
8. Intel Core i5 10400 vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
9. Intel Core i7 9700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700G
10. AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4700G or Intel Core i7 12700KF?
EnglishРусский