Intel Core i7 12700KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700KF with 12-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
94
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
63
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
70
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
80
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1942 vs 1607 points
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 12700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +24%
1957
1575
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +61%
22844
14190
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +20%
4080
3401
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +32%
34006
25827
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +21%
1959
1619
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +54%
14390
9335
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i7-12700KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1