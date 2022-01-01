Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700KF or Ryzen 7 5800H: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700KF (desktop) with 12-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800H and 12700KF
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 36% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1942 vs 1432 points
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Around 8.53 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 12700KF – 54 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +86%
22844
Ryzen 7 5800H
12257
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +58%
34006
Ryzen 7 5800H
21537
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +97%
14390
Ryzen 7 5800H
7309
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700KF and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Cezanne
Model number i7-12700KF -
Socket LGA-1700 FP6
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 32x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Boost Clock - 2000 MHz
Shading Units - 512
TMUs - 32
ROPs - 8
TGP - 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700KF official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

