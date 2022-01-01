Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700KF or Ryzen 7 5800X3D: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700KF with 12-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X3D and 12700KF
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1942 vs 1639 points
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
  • Has 71 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i7 12700KF – 105 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +53%
22844
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
14908
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +48%
34006
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
22985
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +27%
14390
Ryzen 7 5800X3D
11320
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700KF and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Vermeer
Model number i7-12700KF -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 34x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 96MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700KF official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D or Intel Core i7 12700KF?
