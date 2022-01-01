Intel Core i7 12700KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700KF with 12-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1942 vs 1639 points
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- Has 71 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i7 12700KF – 105 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +30%
1957
1503
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +53%
22844
14908
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +61%
4080
2531
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +48%
34006
22985
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +19%
1959
1643
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +27%
14390
11320
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i7-12700KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|96MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
