Intel Core i7 12700KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

Intel Core i7 12700KF
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
Intel Core i7 12700KF
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700KF (desktop) with 12-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800H and 12700KF
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1942 vs 1513 points
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i7 12700KF – 45 vs 125 Watt
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon 680M

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +74%
22844
Ryzen 7 6800H
13148
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +54%
14390
Ryzen 7 6800H
9347
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700KF and AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Rembrandt
Model number i7-12700KF -
Socket LGA-1700 FP7
Integrated GPU No Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 32x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 125 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock - 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz
Shading Units - 768
TMUs - 48
ROPs - 32
Execution Units - 12
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700KF
n/a
Ryzen 7 6800H
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700KF official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 6800H or Intel Core i7 12700KF?
