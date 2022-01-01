Intel Core i7 12700KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700KF with 12-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
- Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 15 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i7 12700KF – 105 vs 125 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1949
Ryzen 7 7700X +2%
1979
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +17%
22800
19469
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4052
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
34292
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2046
Ryzen 7 7700X +9%
2230
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +4%
15136
14524
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Raphael
|Model number
|i7-12700KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|40MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2200 MHz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
Cast your vote
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5