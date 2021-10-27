Intel Core i7 12700KF vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900
We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700KF against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
96
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
86
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
72
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1953 vs 1619 points
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 12700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +21%
1953
1612
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +9%
23001
21110
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3552
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
35363
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +21%
1976
1627
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +30%
15367
11833
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-12700KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|20
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
