Intel Core i7 12700KF vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700KF (desktop) with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1942 vs 1496 points
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
- Around 8.53 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 12700KF – 54 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +31%
1957
1498
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +77%
22844
12910
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +25%
4080
3257
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +46%
34006
23218
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +31%
1959
1501
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +74%
14390
8291
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i7-12700KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2100 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|512
|TMUs
|-
|32
|ROPs
|-
|8
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
