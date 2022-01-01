Intel Core i7 12700KF vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X VS Intel Core i7 12700KF AMD Ryzen 9 7900X We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700KF against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 7900X and 12700KF Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF Consumes up to 26% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 125 vs 170 Watt

Around 3.4 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Newer - released 1-year later

Has 39 MB larger L3 cache size

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics

12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5 GHz)

12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2273 vs 2038 points

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700KF and AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

General Vendor Intel AMD Released October 27, 2021 September 29, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Raphael Model number i7-12700KF - Socket LGA-1700 AM5 Integrated GPU No Radeon Graphics

Performance Cores 12 12 Threads 20 24 Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 4.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5.6 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 36x 47x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 1MB (per core) L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 64MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power Transistors - 6.57 billions Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm TDP 125 W 170 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics - AMD Radeon Graphics GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz

Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 73.4 GB/s ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc Official site Intel Core i7 12700KF official page AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 28