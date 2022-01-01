Intel Core i7 12700KF vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700KF against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
- Consumes up to 26% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 125 vs 170 Watt
- Around 3.4 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 39 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5 GHz)
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2273 vs 2038 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1955
Ryzen 9 7900X +5%
2056
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
22990
Ryzen 9 7900X +29%
29744
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4057
Ryzen 9 7900X +6%
4302
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
34754
Ryzen 9 7900X +51%
52345
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2042
Ryzen 9 7900X +12%
2285
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15159
Ryzen 9 7900X +37%
20766
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Raphael
|Model number
|i7-12700KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|20
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|47x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|170 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2200 MHz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|73.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
