Intel Core i7 12700KF vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700KF with 12-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
- Consumes up to 26% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7950X – 125 vs 170 Watt
- Around 3.7 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Has 39 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1950
Ryzen 9 7950X +6%
2065
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
22961
Ryzen 9 7950X +67%
38354
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4058
Ryzen 9 7950X +7%
4322
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
34667
Ryzen 9 7950X +84%
63929
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2041
Ryzen 9 7950X +9%
2231
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15074
Ryzen 9 7950X +57%
23624
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|August 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Raphael
|Model number
|i7-12700KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|12
|16
|Threads
|20
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|170 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2200 MHz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|73.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
