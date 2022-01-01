Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700KF or Ryzen 9 7950X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700KF with 12-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7950X and 12700KF
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
  • Consumes up to 26% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7950X – 125 vs 170 Watt
  • Around 3.7 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Has 39 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF
22961
Ryzen 9 7950X +67%
38354
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF
34667
Ryzen 9 7950X +84%
63929
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF
15074
Ryzen 9 7950X +57%
23624
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700KF and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 August 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Raphael
Model number i7-12700KF -
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
Integrated GPU No Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 12 16
Threads 20 32
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 45x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 170 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 73.1 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700KF official page AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

