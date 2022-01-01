Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700KF or Apple M1: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700KF (desktop) with 12-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 12700KF
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Around 8.55 GB/s (13%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1942 vs 1743 points
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 89% less energy than the Core i7 12700KF – 14 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +28%
1957
Apple M1
1525
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +193%
22844
Apple M1
7804
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +8%
4080
Apple M1
3788
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +130%
34006
Apple M1
14797
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +12%
1959
Apple M1
1751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +44%
14390
Apple M1
9984
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700KF and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released October 27, 2021 November 20, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-S Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i7-12700KF -
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU No Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 20 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 36x -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock - 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1278 MHz
Shading Units - 1024
TMUs - 64
ROPs - 32
Execution Units - 128
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700KF
n/a
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700KF official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

