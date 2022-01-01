Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700KF or M1 Ultra: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700KF vs Apple M1 Ultra

Intel Core i7 12700KF
VS
Apple M1 Ultra
Intel Core i7 12700KF
Apple M1 Ultra

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700KF with 12-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra with 20-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Ultra and 12700KF
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1942 vs 1773 points
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
  • Around 742.4 GB/s (967%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Consumes up to 52% less energy than the Core i7 12700KF – 60 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +25%
1957
M1 Ultra
1570
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +5%
22844
M1 Ultra
21700
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +10%
1959
M1 Ultra
1789
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF
14390
M1 Ultra +66%
23904
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700KF and Apple M1 Ultra

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released October 27, 2021 March 8, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-S -
Model number i7-12700KF -
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU No Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)

Performance

Cores 12 20
Threads 20 20
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 36x -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 114 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 60 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
GPU Base Clock - 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1296 MHz
Shading Units - 8192
TMUs - 512
ROPs - 256
TGP - 120 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700KF
n/a
M1 Ultra
20.8 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 16
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 819.2 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700KF official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

