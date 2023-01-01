Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700KF or Apple M2: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700KF (desktop) with 12-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M2 and 12700KF
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Around 25.6 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +23%
1934
Apple M2
1572
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +163%
22583
Apple M2
8593
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +1%
4024
Apple M2
3992
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +124%
34233
Apple M2
15309
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +6%
2032
Apple M2
1924
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +68%
15016
Apple M2
8923
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700KF and Apple M2

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released October 27, 2021 June 6, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake Apple M2
Model number i7-12700KF -
Integrated GPU No Apple M2 GPU

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 4
P-Threads 16 4
Base Frequency (P) 3.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.9 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 4
E-Threads 4 4
Base Frequency (E) 2.7 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.8 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 8
Total Threads 20 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 36x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 20 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
TDP 125 W 15 W
Max. Boost TDP 190 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Apple M2 GPU
GPU Base Clock - 500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1398 MHz
Shading Units - 1024
TMUs - 64
ROPs - 32
Execution Units - 128
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700KF
n/a
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 24 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 102.4 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700KF official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 or Intel Core i7 12700KF?
