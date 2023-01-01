Intel Core i7 12700KF vs Apple M2
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700KF (desktop) with 12-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
80
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
39
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
97
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
68
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Around 25.6 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Apple M2 GPU
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +23%
1934
1572
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +163%
22583
8593
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +1%
4024
3992
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +124%
34233
15309
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +6%
2032
1924
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +68%
15016
8923
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i7-12700KF
|-
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Apple M2 GPU
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|4
|P-Threads
|16
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.9 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|4
|4
|E-Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.7 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.8 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|8
|Total Threads
|20
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|36x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|125 W
|15 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|190 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|1024
|TMUs
|-
|64
|ROPs
|-
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|128
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700KF official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
