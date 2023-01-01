Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700KF or M2 Pro: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700KF vs Apple M2 Pro

We compared two 12-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700KF (desktop) against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 12700KF
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Around 128 GB/s (167%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +16%
1934
M2 Pro
1662
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +52%
22583
M2 Pro
14813
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF
4024
M2 Pro +2%
4106
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +30%
34233
M2 Pro
26347
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +2%
2032
M2 Pro
1983
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +1%
15016
M2 Pro
14922
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700KF and Apple M2 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released October 27, 2021 January 17, 2023
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake Apple M2
Model number i7-12700KF -
Integrated GPU No Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 16 8
Base Frequency (P) 3.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.9 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 4
E-Threads 4 4
Base Frequency (E) 2.7 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.8 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 12
Total Threads 20 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 36x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Package

Transistors - 40 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
TDP 125 W 30 W
Max. Boost TDP 190 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
GPU Base Clock - 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1398 MHz
Shading Units - 2432
TMUs - 152
ROPs - 76
TGP - 35 W
Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700KF
n/a
M2 Pro
6.8 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700KF official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Pro or Intel Core i7 12700KF?
