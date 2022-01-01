Intel Core i7 12700KF vs i3 12100F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700KF with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1942 vs 1687 points
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i7 12700KF – 58 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +20%
1957
1635
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +170%
22844
8449
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +15%
4080
3557
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +133%
34006
14614
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +16%
1959
1687
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +121%
14390
6512
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-12700KF
|i3-12100F
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|4
|Threads
|20
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|58 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700KF official page
|Intel Core i3 12100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
