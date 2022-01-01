Intel Core i7 12700KF vs i5 10400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700KF with 12-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 71% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1942 vs 1133 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 12700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +76%
1957
1111
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +198%
22844
7660
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +58%
4080
2577
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +171%
34006
12541
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +71%
1959
1144
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +139%
14390
6031
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-12700KF
|i5-10400F
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700KF official page
|Intel Core i5 10400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1