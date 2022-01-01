Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700KF or Core i5 11400: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700KF vs i5 11400

Intel Core i7 12700KF
VS
Intel Core i5 11400
Intel Core i7 12700KF
Intel Core i5 11400

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700KF with 12-cores against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11400 and 12700KF
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
  • Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1942 vs 1518 points
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 12700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +137%
22844
Core i5 11400
9644
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +98%
34006
Core i5 11400
17210
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +100%
14390
Core i5 11400
7184
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700KF and i5 11400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 March 17, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Rocket Lake
Model number i7-12700KF i5-11400
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 730

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 26x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1300 MHz
Shading Units - 192
TMUs - 48
ROPs - 24
Execution Units - 24
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12700KF
n/a
Core i5 11400
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700KF official page Intel Core i5 11400 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11400 or i7 12700KF?
