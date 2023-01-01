Intel Core i7 12700KF vs i5 13400F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700KF with 12-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 13400F with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13400F
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +8%
1938
1792
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +40%
22596
16139
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4011
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
34307
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2022
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14983
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i7-12700KF
|i5-13400F
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.6 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.9 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|4
|E-Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.7 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.8 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|12
|10
|Total Threads
|20
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|190 W
|148 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700KF official page
|Intel Core i5 13400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1