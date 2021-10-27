Intel Core i7 12700KF vs i5 9600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700KF with 12-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 9600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
- Newer - released 3-years and 1-month later
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 61% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1953 vs 1214 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i7 12700KF – 95 vs 125 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +63%
1953
1200
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +245%
23001
6665
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2829
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10847
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +60%
1976
1235
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +165%
15367
5794
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|October 8, 2018
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-12700KF
|i5-9600K
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|20
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1000 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|192
|TMUs
|-
|24
|ROPs
|-
|3
|Execution Units
|-
|24
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700KF official page
|Intel Core i5 9600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
