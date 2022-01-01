Intel Core i7 12700KF vs i7 10700KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700KF with 12-cores against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700KF with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Around 31 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 47% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1942 vs 1323 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700KF
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +50%
1957
1309
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +79%
22844
12747
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +33%
4080
3060
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +77%
34006
19241
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +47%
1959
1336
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +65%
14390
8715
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-12700KF
|i7-10700KF
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700KF official page
|Intel Core i7 10700KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
