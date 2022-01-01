Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700KF or Core i7 10700KF: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700KF vs i7 10700KF

Intel Core i7 12700KF
VS
Intel Core i7 10700KF
Intel Core i7 12700KF
Intel Core i7 10700KF

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700KF with 12-cores against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700KF with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10700KF and 12700KF
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Around 31 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 47% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1942 vs 1323 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700KF
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +79%
22844
Core i7 10700KF
12747
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +77%
34006
Core i7 10700KF
19241
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700KF and i7 10700KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 May 1, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Comet Lake
Model number i7-12700KF i7-10700KF
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 38x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700KF official page Intel Core i7 10700KF official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 10700KF or i7 12700KF?
