Intel Core i7 12700KF vs i7 11700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700KF with 12-cores against the 2.5 GHz i7 11700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1953 vs 1635 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 12700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +35%
1953
1452
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +143%
23001
9484
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3142
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21326
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +20%
1976
1643
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +66%
15367
9277
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i7-12700KF
|i7-11700
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|64
|ROPs
|-
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700KF official page
|Intel Core i7 11700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
