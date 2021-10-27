Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700KF or Core i7 11700F: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12700KF vs i7 11700F

Intel Core i7 12700KF
VS
Intel Core i7 11700F
Intel Core i7 12700KF
Intel Core i7 11700F

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700KF with 12-cores against the 2.5 GHz i7 11700F with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11700F and 12700KF
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1953 vs 1648 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700F
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 12700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +105%
23001
Core i7 11700F
11201
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700KF and i7 11700F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 March 16, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Rocket Lake
Model number i7-12700KF i7-11700F
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 25x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700KF official page Intel Core i7 11700F official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 12700KF or Ryzen 5 5600X
2. Core i7 12700KF or Ryzen 9 5900X
3. Core i7 12700KF or Core i9 11900K
4. Core i7 12700KF or Core i7 12700K
5. Core i7 12700KF or Core i9 11900KF
6. Core i7 11700F or Ryzen 7 3700X
7. Core i7 11700F or Ryzen 5 5600X
8. Core i7 11700F or Core i7 11700K
9. Core i7 11700F or Core i7 11700KF
10. Core i7 11700F or Core i7 10700KF

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 11700F or i7 12700KF?
EnglishРусский