Intel Core i7 12700KF vs i7 12700
We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700KF against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1905 vs 1709 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 12700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +5%
1960
1873
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +43%
22978
16109
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +3%
4062
3936
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +7%
34213
31840
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +12%
1916
1713
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +37%
14101
10295
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|January 1, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-12700KF
|i7-12700
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|20
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|16
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12700KF official page
|Intel Core i7 12700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
