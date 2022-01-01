Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12700KF or Core i7 12700H: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 12700KF (desktop) with 12-cores against the 2.3 GHz i7 12700H (laptop) with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700H and 12700KF
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700KF
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2038 vs 1761 points
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i7 12700KF – 45 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +37%
22717
Core i7 12700H
16587
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +26%
34037
Core i7 12700H
27005
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12700KF +22%
15020
Core i7 12700H
12350
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12700KF and i7 12700H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 27, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-H
Model number i7-12700KF i7-12700H
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU No Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

Performance

Cores 12 14
Threads 20 20
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 23x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1400 MHz
Shading Units - 768
TMUs - 48
ROPs - 24
Execution Units - 96
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12700KF official page Intel Core i7 12700H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

