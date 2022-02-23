Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1270P or Ryzen 7 5800U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1270P vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800U

Intel Core i7 1270P
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
Intel Core i7 1270P
AMD Ryzen 7 5800U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1270P with 12-cores against the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800U and 1270P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1270P
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1665 vs 1436 points
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i7 1270P – 25 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1270P +25%
1787
Ryzen 7 5800U
1427
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1270P +19%
9701
Ryzen 7 5800U
8157
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1270P +24%
3862
Ryzen 7 5800U
3108
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1270P +22%
22961
Ryzen 7 5800U
18871
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1270P +15%
1670
Ryzen 7 5800U
1446
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1270P +43%
9328
Ryzen 7 5800U
6519
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1270P and AMD Ryzen 7 5800U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P Cezanne
Model number i7-1270P -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 19x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 20-28 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1270P
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1270P official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 12700H or Core i7 1270P
2. Core i7 12800H or Core i7 1270P
3. Core i7 1280P or Core i7 1270P
4. Core i5 1250P or Core i7 1270P
5. Core i5 1135G7 or Ryzen 7 5800U
6. Ryzen 5 5600H or Ryzen 7 5800U
7. M1 Pro or Ryzen 7 5800U
8. Ryzen 7 5700U or Ryzen 7 5800U
9. Apple M1 or Ryzen 7 5800U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800U or Intel Core i7 1270P?
Promotion
EnglishРусский