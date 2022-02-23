Intel Core i7 1270P vs Apple M1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1270P with 12-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
94
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
79
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1270P
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 50% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 50% less energy than the Core i7 1270P – 14 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1270P +17%
1787
1525
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1270P +24%
9701
7804
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1270P +2%
3862
3788
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1270P +55%
22961
14797
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1670
Apple M1 +5%
1751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9328
Apple M1 +7%
9984
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i7-1270P
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|22x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|20-28 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|1024
|TMUs
|48
|64
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|96
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1270P official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1