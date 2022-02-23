Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1270P or M1 Max: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1270P vs Apple M1 Max

Intel Core i7 1270P
VS
Apple M1 Max
Intel Core i7 1270P
Apple M1 Max

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1270P with 12-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 1270P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1270P
  • 50% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 7% less energy than the M1 Max – 28 vs 30 Watt
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1270P +16%
1787
M1 Max
1543
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1270P
9701
M1 Max +28%
12465
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1270P
3862
M1 Max
3876
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1270P
22961
M1 Max
22860
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1270P
1670
M1 Max +7%
1795
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1270P
9328
M1 Max +37%
12762
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1270P and Apple M1 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released February 23, 2022 May 7, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-P -
Model number i7-1270P -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Performance

Cores 12 10
Threads 16 10
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 22x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 20-28 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 768 4096
TMUs 48 256
ROPs 24 128
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 60 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1270P
1.69 TFLOPS
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1270P official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 12700H vs i7 1270P
2. Intel Core i7 12800H vs i7 1270P
3. Intel Core i7 1280P vs i7 1270P
4. Intel Core i5 1250P vs i7 1270P
5. Intel Core i7 11800H vs Apple M1 Max
6. Intel Core i7 12700H vs Apple M1 Max
7. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X vs Apple M1 Max
8. Intel Core i9 12900K vs Apple M1 Max
9. Intel Core i5 12600K vs Apple M1 Max

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Max or Intel Core i7 1270P?
Promotion
EnglishРусский