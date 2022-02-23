Intel Core i7 1270P vs Apple M2
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1270P with 12-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
93
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
47
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
100
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
77
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1270P
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M2
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1270P – 15 vs 28 Watt
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1937 vs 1564 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1545
Apple M2 +1%
1565
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8420
Apple M2 +4%
8738
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3621
Apple M2 +14%
4115
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1270P +28%
18884
14800
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1559
Apple M2 +24%
1936
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8698
Apple M2 +2%
8901
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|-
|Model number
|i7-1270P
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|22x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|16MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|20-28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1456 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|1024
|TMUs
|48
|64
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|96
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1270P official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
Cast your vote
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3