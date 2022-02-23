Intel Core i7 1270P vs i5 12500H
We compared two 12-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1270P against the 2.5 GHz i5 12500H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1270P
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 12500H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1270P +4%
1787
1722
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9701
Core i5 12500H +52%
14751
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3862
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22961
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1670
1670
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9328
Core i5 12500H +13%
10513
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-1270P
|i5-12500H
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|20-28 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|640
|TMUs
|48
|40
|ROPs
|24
|20
|Execution Units
|96
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1270P official page
|Intel Core i5 12500H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1