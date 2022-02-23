Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1270P or Core i5 12500H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1270P vs i5 12500H

Intel Core i7 1270P
VS
Intel Core i5 12500H
Intel Core i7 1270P
Intel Core i5 12500H

We compared two 12-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1270P against the 2.5 GHz i5 12500H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12500H and 1270P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1270P
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 12500H – 28 vs 45 Watt
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1270P
9701
Core i5 12500H +52%
14751
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1270P
9328
Core i5 12500H +13%
10513
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1270P and i5 12500H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P Alder Lake-H
Model number i7-1270P i5-12500H
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)

Performance

Cores 12 12
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 25x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 20-28 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 768 640
TMUs 48 40
ROPs 24 20
Execution Units 96 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1270P
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 12500H
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1270P official page Intel Core i5 12500H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 12700H and Core i7 1270P
2. Core i7 12800H and Core i7 1270P
3. Core i7 1280P and Core i7 1270P
4. Core i5 1250P and Core i7 1270P
5. Ryzen 7 5800H and Core i5 12500H
6. Core i7 12700H and Core i5 12500H
7. Apple M1 and Core i5 12500H
8. Ryzen 7 6800H and Core i5 12500H
9. Ryzen 5 6600H and Core i5 12500H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12500H or i7 1270P?
Promotion
EnglishРусский