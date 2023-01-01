Intel Core i7 1270P vs i5 1350P
We compared two 12-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1270P against the 1.9 GHz i5 1350P. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1270P
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1748
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9747
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3483
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
18009
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1270P +3%
1746
1693
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1270P +7%
9682
9057
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i7-1270P
|i5-1350P
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|4
|P-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.2 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.6 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|12
|12
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|19x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|20-28 W (configurable)
|20-28 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|64 W
|64 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|640
|TMUs
|48
|40
|ROPs
|24
|20
|Execution Units
|96
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1270P official page
|Intel Core i5 1350P official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
