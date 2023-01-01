Intel Core i7 1270P vs i5 1350P VS Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i5 1350P We compared two 12-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1270P against the 1.9 GHz i5 1350P. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 1350P and 1270P Advantages of Intel Core i7 1270P Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size

Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1270P and i5 1350P

General Vendor Intel Intel Released February 23, 2022 January 3, 2023 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake Raptor Lake Model number i7-1270P i5-1350P Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 4 4 P-Threads 8 8 Base Frequency (P) 2.2 GHz 1.9 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.8 GHz 4.7 GHz Efficient Cores E-Cores 8 8 E-Threads 8 8 Base Frequency (E) 1.6 GHz - Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz Total Total Cores 12 12 Total Threads 16 16 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 22x 19x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 12MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744 TDP 20-28 W (configurable) 20-28 W (configurable) Max. Boost TDP 64 W 64 W Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1500 MHz Shading Units 768 640 TMUs 48 40 ROPs 24 20 Execution Units 96 80 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i7 1270P 1.69 TFLOPS Core i5 1350P 1.41 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No No

Misc Official site Intel Core i7 1270P official page Intel Core i5 1350P official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20