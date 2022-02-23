Intel Core i7 1270P vs i7 11390H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1270P with 12-cores against the 2.9-3.4 GHz i7 11390H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1270P
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i7 11390H – 28 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11390H
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1270P +11%
1787
1611
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1270P +51%
9701
6418
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1270P +27%
3862
3041
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1270P +111%
22961
10876
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1270P +5%
1670
1584
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1270P +81%
9328
5146
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|June 21, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Tiger Lake-H35
|Model number
|i7-1270P
|i7-11390H
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|12
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.9-3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|29-34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|20-28 W
|28-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1270P official page
|Intel Core i7 11390H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
