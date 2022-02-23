Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1270P or Core i7 11390H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1270P vs i7 11390H

Intel Core i7 1270P
VS
Intel Core i7 11390H
Intel Core i7 1270P
Intel Core i7 11390H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1270P with 12-cores against the 2.9-3.4 GHz i7 11390H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11390H and 1270P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1270P
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i7 11390H – 28 vs 35 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11390H
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1270P +11%
1787
Core i7 11390H
1611
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1270P +51%
9701
Core i7 11390H
6418
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1270P +27%
3862
Core i7 11390H
3041
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1270P +111%
22961
Core i7 11390H
10876
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1270P +81%
9328
Core i7 11390H
5146
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1270P and i7 11390H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 June 21, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P Tiger Lake-H35
Model number i7-1270P i7-11390H
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Performance

Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 2.9-3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 29-34x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 20-28 W 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 24 24
Execution Units 96 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1270P
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 11390H
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1270P official page Intel Core i7 11390H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 12700H or Intel Core i7 1270P
2. Intel Core i7 12800H or Intel Core i7 1270P
3. Intel Core i7 1280P or Intel Core i7 1270P
4. Intel Core i5 1250P or Intel Core i7 1270P
5. Intel Core i5 1135G7 or Intel Core i7 11390H
6. Intel Core i7 11800H or Intel Core i7 11390H
7. Intel Core i7 1185G7 or Intel Core i7 11390H
8. AMD Ryzen 5 5600U or Intel Core i7 11390H
9. Intel Core i5 11400H or Intel Core i7 11390H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 11390H or i7 1270P?
Promotion
EnglishРусский