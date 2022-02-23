Intel Core i7 1270P vs i7 11800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1270P with 12-cores against the 1.9-2.3 GHz i7 11800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1270P
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 11800H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1665 vs 1517 points
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1270P +18%
1787
1509
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9701
Core i7 11800H +27%
12281
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1270P +22%
3862
3166
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1270P +6%
22961
21568
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1270P +9%
1670
1531
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1270P +17%
9328
7968
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|May 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i7-1270P
|i7-11800H
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|19-23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|20-28 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|256
|TMUs
|48
|16
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1270P official page
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
