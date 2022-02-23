Intel Core i7 1270P vs i7 1250U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1270P with 12-cores against the 1.1 GHz i7 1250U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 1250U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1270P
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1665 vs 1318 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1250U
- Consumes up to 68% less energy than the Core i7 1270P – 9 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1787
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9701
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3862
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22961
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1270P +26%
1670
1330
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1270P +171%
9328
3441
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Alder Lake-U
|Model number
|i7-1270P
|i7-1250U
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Performance
|Cores
|12
|10
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|11x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|20-28 W
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|950 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1270P official page
|Intel Core i7 1250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|14
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1