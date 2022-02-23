Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1270P or Core i7 1260U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1270P vs i7 1260U

Intel Core i7 1270P
VS
Intel Core i7 1260U
Intel Core i7 1270P
Intel Core i7 1260U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1270P with 12-cores against the 1.1 GHz i7 1260U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 1260U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1260U and 1270P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1270P
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260U
  • Consumes up to 68% less energy than the Core i7 1270P – 9 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1270P +37%
3673
Core i7 1260U
2688
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1270P +50%
19207
Core i7 1260U
12815
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1270P and i7 1260U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P Alder Lake-U
Model number i7-1270P i7-1260U
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

Performance

Cores 12 10
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 11x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 20-28 W 9 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 950 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 24 24
Execution Units 96 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1270P
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 1260U
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1270P official page Intel Core i7 1260U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 14

