We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 12800H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5425U (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 3 5425U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.