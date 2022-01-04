Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12800H or Ryzen 3 5425U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12800H vs AMD Ryzen 3 5425U

Intel Core i7 12800H
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5425U
Intel Core i7 12800H
AMD Ryzen 3 5425U

We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 12800H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5425U (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 3 5425U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5425U and 12800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800H
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5425U
  • Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i7 12800H – 25 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12800H and AMD Ryzen 3 5425U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Barcelo
Model number i7-12800H -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)

Performance

Cores 14 4
Threads 20 8
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 27x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 768 384
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12800H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5425U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12800H official page AMD Ryzen 3 5425U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 12800H vs M1 Max
2. Core i7 12800H vs Core i9 12900H
3. Core i7 12800H vs Core i7 11850H
4. Core i7 12800H vs Ryzen 9 6900HX
5. Core i7 12800H vs Ryzen 7 6800H
6. Ryzen 3 5425U vs Ryzen 5 5500U
7. Ryzen 3 5425U vs Core i3 1215U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5425U or Intel Core i7 12800H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский