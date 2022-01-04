Intel Core i7 12800H vs AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 12800H with 14-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800H
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 1.46 TFLOPS
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1796 vs 1472 points
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12800H +23%
1795
1463
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800H +58%
12634
7996
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i7-12800H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Radeon 660M
Performance
|Cores
|14
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|AMD Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|384
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|16
|Execution Units
|96
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
