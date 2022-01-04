Intel Core i7 12800H vs AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 12800H with 14-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 6600HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800H
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1764 vs 1476 points
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 12800H – 35 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1811
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14980
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3506
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23375
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12800H +20%
1763
1464
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800H +66%
12200
7335
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i7-12800H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon 660M
Performance
|Cores
|14
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|AMD Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|384
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|16
|Execution Units
|96
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
