Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12800H or Ryzen 7 4800HS: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12800H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS

Intel Core i7 12800H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
Intel Core i7 12800H
AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 12800H with 14-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4800HS and 12800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 1.108 TFLOPS
  • 53% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1796 vs 1177 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 7 4800HS – 45 vs 54 Watt
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800H +75%
12663
Ryzen 7 4800HS
7223
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12800H and AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 March 16, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Zen 2
Model number i7-12800H -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 29x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 768 448
TMUs 48 28
ROPs 24 7
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12800H +53%
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 4800HS
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12800H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 12800H vs Apple M1 Max
2. Intel Core i7 12800H vs i7 11800H
3. Intel Core i7 12800H vs i9 12900H
4. Intel Core i7 12800H vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
5. Intel Core i7 12800H vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
6. AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Ryzen 5 3600
7. AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Apple M1 Max
8. AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Ryzen 7 4800H
9. AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Ryzen 7 4700U
10. AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS vs Ryzen 9 5900HS

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS or Intel Core i7 12800H?
EnglishРусский