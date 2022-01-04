Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12800H or Ryzen 7 4800U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12800H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800U

Intel Core i7 12800H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
Intel Core i7 12800H
AMD Ryzen 7 4800U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 12800H with 14-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4800U and 12800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 55% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1796 vs 1161 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i7 12800H – 25 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12800H +48%
1826
Ryzen 7 4800U
1237
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800H +62%
15865
Ryzen 7 4800U
9798
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12800H +54%
1803
Ryzen 7 4800U
1168
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800H +97%
12719
Ryzen 7 4800U
6465
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12800H and AMD Ryzen 7 4800U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Zen 2
Model number i7-12800H -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 18x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12800H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 4800U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12800H official page AMD Ryzen 7 4800U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4800U or Intel Core i7 12800H?
