Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12800H or Ryzen 7 5700G: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12800H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

Intel Core i7 12800H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
Intel Core i7 12800H
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 12800H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700G and 12800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800H
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5700G – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1764 vs 1484 points
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12800H +20%
1817
Ryzen 7 5700G
1515
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800H +13%
15950
Ryzen 7 5700G
14075
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12800H +19%
1771
Ryzen 7 5700G
1491
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800H +30%
12323
Ryzen 7 5700G
9469
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12800H and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 April 13, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Cezanne
Model number i7-12800H -
Socket BGA-1744 AM4
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 38x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12800H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700G
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12800H official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 24

