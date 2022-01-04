Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12800H or Ryzen 7 5825U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12800H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

Intel Core i7 12800H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
Intel Core i7 12800H
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 12800H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5825U and 12800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800H
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1796 vs 1510 points
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
  • Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i7 12800H – 25 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12800H +19%
1803
Ryzen 7 5825U
1512
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800H +80%
12719
Ryzen 7 5825U
7052
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12800H and AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Barcelo
Model number i7-12800H -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)

Performance

Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 20x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12800H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5825U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12800H official page AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 12800H or Apple M1 Max
2. Intel Core i7 12800H or i9 12900H
3. Intel Core i7 12800H or i7 11850H
4. Intel Core i7 12800H or AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
5. Intel Core i7 12800H or AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
6. AMD Ryzen 7 5825U or Intel Core i7 1165G7
7. AMD Ryzen 7 5825U or Intel Core i7 11800H
8. AMD Ryzen 7 5825U or Apple M1
9. AMD Ryzen 7 5825U or Ryzen 7 5800U
10. AMD Ryzen 7 5825U or Ryzen 5 5625U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5825U or Intel Core i7 12800H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский