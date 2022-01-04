Intel Core i7 12800H vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 12800H with 14-cores against the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800H
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1796 vs 1376 points
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 12800H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12800H +29%
1826
1411
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800H +83%
15865
8681
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3106
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17759
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12800H +31%
1803
1377
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800H +114%
12719
5930
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Cezanne U
|Model number
|i7-12800H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|19x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|12
