Intel Core i7 12800H vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 12800H with 14-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800H
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 47% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1796 vs 1223 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 9 4900H – 45 vs 54 Watt
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1285
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11356
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2713
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19088
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12800H +47%
1784
1214
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800H +65%
12663
7654
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-12800H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
