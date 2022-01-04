Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12800H or Ryzen 9 5900H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12800H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900H

Intel Core i7 12800H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
Intel Core i7 12800H
AMD Ryzen 9 5900H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 12800H with 14-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900H and 12800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800H
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1791 vs 1519 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12800H +18%
1799
Ryzen 9 5900H
1529
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800H +44%
12569
Ryzen 9 5900H
8706
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12800H and AMD Ryzen 9 5900H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 1, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Cezanne
Model number i7-12800H -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) -
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) -
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12800H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5900H
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12800H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

