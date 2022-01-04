Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12800H or Ryzen 9 6980HX: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12800H vs AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX

Intel Core i7 12800H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX
Intel Core i7 12800H
AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 12800H with 14-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6980HX and 12800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800H
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX
  • More powerful AMD Radeon 680M integrated graphics: 3.686 vs 1.69 TFLOPS
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12800H and AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Rembrandt
Model number i7-12800H -
Socket BGA-1744 FP7
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 2400 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 24 32
Execution Units 96 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12800H
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 6980HX +118%
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12800H official page AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX or Intel Core i7 12800H?
