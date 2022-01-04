Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12800H or Apple M2: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12800H vs Apple M2

Intel Core i7 12800H
VS
Apple M2
Intel Core i7 12800H
Apple M2

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 12800H with 14-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M2 and 12800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800H
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M2
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 12800H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12800H +5%
1808
Apple M2
1720
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800H +81%
15677
Apple M2
8674
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800H +19%
12570
Apple M2
10577
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12800H and Apple M2

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 4, 2022 June 6, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-H -
Model number i7-12800H -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 GPU

Performance

Cores 14 8
Threads 20 8
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 24x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 16MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 20 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 35-45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1456 MHz
Shading Units 768 1024
TMUs 48 64
ROPs 24 32
Execution Units 96 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12800H
1.69 TFLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 24 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 102.4 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12800H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 or Intel Core i7 12800H?
